Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County government truck.(MGN / Cropped Credit: Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County government truck.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the crash happened on Blue Springs Road, south of Highway 20.

Troopers say a motorcycle driven by a 47-year-old woman from Crawfordville sideswiped the Bay County Road Department truck when the motorcyclist came around a curve. They say she was knocked off her motorcycle but has non-life-threatening injuries.

