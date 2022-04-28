Advertisement

PCB city leaders approve $21 million grant for offshore outfall project

Panama City Beach currently has two offshore outfalls draining stormwater onto the beaches near Calypso Towers and Lullwater Condominiums.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those giant outfall eyesores on the sandy beaches may soon be a thing of the past.

Panama City Beach currently has two offshore outfalls draining stormwater onto the beaches near Calypso Towers and Lullwater Condominiums.

But the city has been working on a project to reroute them, putting them together into one outfall running about 1,500 feet out into the Gulf.

At Thursday’s council meeting, city leaders approved a grant of more than $21 million to help fund this project.

“I get calls at least once a week by somebody saying why are you dumping sewage onto the sand? Because it looks like that as it goes through the current outfalls that are there. It looks like it as it drains across the sand but it isn’t, it’s just the stormwater. But the nice part is it’s going to make the beach even nicer. Those areas that have the outfall right now will actually not be seen,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

The money is part of a federally funded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Repair Program.

