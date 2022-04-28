PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960s and have been through multiple hurricanes.

Driving down Front Beach Road, you’ll see buildings tall and small, new and old, lining the street.

“I think overall we’re doing a good job. I think they look good,” Panama City Beach resident Jack Hudlow said.

Good things that Panama City Beach inspectors work to keep year-round.

“The fire inspection division likes to have annual inspections. We try to get to every commercial property in the city,” Fire Inspector Lieutenant Shawn Legleiter said.

However, officials say there is no city ordinance that says the city has to perform inspections unless a complaint is made.

In a Building Permit Snapshot Report obtained by NewsChannel 7, since October 1, 2021, there have been more than 2,200 inspections for permitted projects, 79 fire safety inspections and 30 life safety inspections. The report said the majority of these numbers are new construction and not inspections based on complaints.

But city inspectors reiterate these buildings already met code when they were constructed.

“So therefore as long as they were maintained properly, they’re allowed to stay in that same condition until they meet a certain threshold where they’re doing a renovation that exceeds a certain percent, then the building would have to be brought up,” Beach Building Official Mark McWaters said.

Inspectors said there are currently four buildings on the beach deemed unsafe and undergoing renovations. Officials wouldn’t specify which four buildings they were.

“Well they’re just regular maintenance. Some spalling and some structural concerns which engineers have made an approach to deem them safe to occupy again,” said Legleiter.

In these cases, fire and building inspectors work with the building owners through the renovation process.

“For the most part, most of these owners work with us very well. When they realize something is wrong with their building, a lot of times they didn’t know, but when they’ve been made aware they come around and say, ‘yes for the safety of our customers and visitors, we want to make it right,’ and they usually do. It’s been a really good working relationship with the people we have here as ownership here on the beach,” said McWaters.

And the building’s ages also play a factor.

“This beach is a little older and there’s a lot of buildings that obviously have aged as well with it.”

But overall…

“Anytime you look at a building that was built over 30 - 40 years ago, you may have some questions, but I think with all the construction going on, we’re doing everything we can here to build back better,” Panama City Beach resident Will West said.

And better is what inspectors hope to achieve with the numerous buildings on the beach.

City inspectors tell us three of the oldest buildings on the beach are Chateau by the Sea, Casa Loma, and Fontainebleau Terrace. They tell us two of these buildings are undergoing renovations, with Chateau by the Sea temporarily shut down, and Fontainebleau operating during renovations.

