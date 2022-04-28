Rams returning many as spring begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Coach Loren Tillman and his Rams, like everybody else, are spending the first few workouts of the spring in just helmets. Then three days in, they get to add the shoulder pads, or what they call shells. The hitting begins next week.

Tillman is heading into what will be his sixth season with the Rams, and looking to build upon a little momentum built up over the last couple of seasons. 4-5 in ‘20, then 4-6 last season. That may not sound like momentum, but given the lack of numbers they’ve dealt with, post Hurricane Michael at that school, well there’s reason for optimism.

“It’s going good, I mean we got a lot of kids coming back, so that makes it a whole lot easier,” said Coach Tillman. “It’s just knocking the rust off now and addressing a few positions that we do have questions about, but we’re happy at day three. We have so many players coming back that it’s like oh yeah, oh yeah, so we’re real excited that we’re getting that much retention. Even other guys that we’ve moved up to the end of the year, having that ability to move them up at the end and get that verbiage.”

For the first time in a while, there’s a lot of returning players who know the system, and that includes the offensive line, a position group that’s key to any teams success.

“It will be the biggest line we’ve had since I’ve been at Rutherford,” said Coach Tillman. “

You know we’ve got four of the five starting offensive lineman coming back. And then probably seven of our top eight are coming back. So we’ve got some depth there, and guys that have played in varsity games in that positions. And four of them that started all year. Now that was one ninth grader and two tenth graders, but they’ve got a lot of experience.”

The rams will continue working through May 20th and wrap up the spring with a jamboree against their county brethren Bozeman, Bay and Arnold at Arnold.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.