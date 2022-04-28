Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we head into the weekend we will see more clouds, more humidity, and better rain chances in the forecast. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and lows will stay in the low to mid 60s. We will see the clouds on the increase Friday w/highs near 80 at the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Rain chances will be just 20-30%. On Saturday scattered storms will be in the forecast w/mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s. Rain chances will be 50%. We will see the rain chances decrease to 30% Sunday with a little more sunshine.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

