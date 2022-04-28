Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Humidity and rain chances are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight and almost as cool as it was this morning. Temps will be just a degree or two warmer. Expect mid to upper 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 80s. There will be a 10% chance of a shower along the seabreeze. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. Rain chances increase to 20% Friday and 30% over the weekened.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
File Graphic
27 Pitbulls rescued from dog fight in Seminole County
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's beautiful start.
Wednesday Forecast
Less humid weather briefly returns to the panhandle.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a cold front is heading our way for later today with a rain...
Tuesday Forecast
Expect some rain Tuesday w/drier air returning Wednesday.
Monday Evening Forecast