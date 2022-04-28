Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight and almost as cool as it was this morning. Temps will be just a degree or two warmer. Expect mid to upper 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny w/highs in the 80s. There will be a 10% chance of a shower along the seabreeze. Winds will be E/SE at 5-10 mph. Rain chances increase to 20% Friday and 30% over the weekened.

