Woman killed in single car crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead after a crash in Okaloosa County Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a car driven by a 47-year-old woman from Crestview was driving on State Road 85 south of Live Oak Church Road. They say the woman lost control of the car and drove off the road, hitting a tree.

Troopers say this crash is still under investigation.

