Advertisement

4-year-old local girl recovering from dog attack

By Katie Bente
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A four-year-old local girl is now in stable condition after being officials say she was mauled by a Pitbull Mastiff mix earlier this week.

Amanda James was at work Wednesday when she got a phone call no parent wants to get. Her daughter, Victoria Stein, had been attacked by a dog.

She said Victoria was playing at a neighbor’s house in Panama City Beach when it happened.

“The kids were you know on the floor play wrestling and you know playing around,” James said. “And the dog had misinterpreted the situation and attacked her.”

According to the activity report from Bay County Animal Services, “her granddaughter and the bite victim were playing on the couch next to her, and the bite victim fell off the couch and onto the dog, which then bit her.”

The report also states the dog was a Pitbull Mastiff mix and is being quarantined to test for rabies.

Brave little Victoria was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where she’s recovering from aggressive bites.

“She smiles and she knows we’re there and she’s doing great,” James said. “She had one, two, three, I’m going to guess about six facial lacerations. She has a left index finger laceration. They had to stitch that up as well.”

Adding to that, a slightly fractured skull.

“If I had to give parents out there a message, I would say to be more aware. you know educate your kids and even adults a little bit more on how to act around dogs. You know whether it be big or small because you never know how they’ll react,” James said.

Heartland Rescue Ranch in Southport is raising money for the family. If you’d like to donate, there’s a link on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck

Latest News

Heather Foulks was just 24-years-old when she was found murdered on Hawk Street.
Heather Foulks murder in Marianna still being investigated
Rain chances will be a little higher on Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances will be a little higher on Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
The City of Panama City teamed up with Legacy Arborist Services of Tallahassee for National...
Panama City celebrates National Arbor Day with a tree workshop
Heather Foulks’ family is still looking for answers one year after her murder.
Heather Foulks murder still being investigated