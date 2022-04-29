4-year-old local girl recovering from dog attack

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A four-year-old local girl is now in stable condition after being officials say she was mauled by a Pitbull Mastiff mix earlier this week.

Amanda James was at work Wednesday when she got a phone call no parent wants to get. Her daughter, Victoria Stein, had been attacked by a dog.

She said Victoria was playing at a neighbor’s house in Panama City Beach when it happened.

“The kids were you know on the floor play wrestling and you know playing around,” James said. “And the dog had misinterpreted the situation and attacked her.”

According to the activity report from Bay County Animal Services, “her granddaughter and the bite victim were playing on the couch next to her, and the bite victim fell off the couch and onto the dog, which then bit her.”

The report also states the dog was a Pitbull Mastiff mix and is being quarantined to test for rabies.

Brave little Victoria was airlifted to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville where she’s recovering from aggressive bites.

“She smiles and she knows we’re there and she’s doing great,” James said. “She had one, two, three, I’m going to guess about six facial lacerations. She has a left index finger laceration. They had to stitch that up as well.”

Adding to that, a slightly fractured skull.

“If I had to give parents out there a message, I would say to be more aware. you know educate your kids and even adults a little bit more on how to act around dogs. You know whether it be big or small because you never know how they’ll react,” James said.

Heartland Rescue Ranch in Southport is raising money for the family. If you’d like to donate, there’s a link on its Facebook page.

