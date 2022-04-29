Advertisement

American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.

Family members confirmed to CNN and other media outlets that he was killed Monday fighting alongside Ukrainians.

The former Marine, originally from New York, was 22 years old and had volunteered to go to Ukraine to join the fight against Russian invaders, family members said.

His mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that Cancel was working with a private military contracting company.

His widow, Brittany Cancel, said he leaves behind a son.

President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill. (CNN/AZOV REGIMENT VIA TELEGRAM/POOL)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid efforts for new Mariupol evac
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill....
Biden seeks billions in Ukraine aid as war continues
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief