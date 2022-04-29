Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 28th
Juco Softball
One Game Playoff
Northwest Florida 8 Chipola 9
High School Baseball
Wakulla 5 Bozeman 7
Holms 4 North Bay Haven 2
Mosley 7 South Walton 6
Bethlehem 16 Laurel Hill 0
Poplar Springs 0 Cottondale 15
Freeport 2 Blountstown 4
Chipley 15 Vernon 0
Sneads 7 Marianna 6
High School Softball
Freeport 4 Liberty 8
South Walton 1 Arnold 16
Malone 2 Bethlehem 17
Pleasant Home 0 Paxton 7
FSU 7 Marianna 5
Altha 7 Sneads 8
Port St. Joe 5 North Bay Haven 8
Chipley 12 Vernon 4
