Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 28th

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco Softball

One Game Playoff

Northwest Florida 8 Chipola 9

High School Baseball

Wakulla 5 Bozeman 7

Holms 4 North Bay Haven 2

Mosley 7 South Walton 6

Bethlehem 16 Laurel Hill 0

Poplar Springs 0 Cottondale 15

Freeport 2 Blountstown 4

Chipley 15 Vernon 0

Sneads 7 Marianna 6

High School Softball

Freeport 4 Liberty 8

South Walton 1 Arnold 16

Malone 2 Bethlehem 17

Pleasant Home 0 Paxton 7

FSU 7 Marianna 5

Altha 7 Sneads 8

Port St. Joe 5 North Bay Haven 8

Chipley 12 Vernon 4

