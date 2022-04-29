Advertisement

Couple gets married on Southwest Airlines plane after flight to Las Vegas canceled

A couple got married on a Southwest Airlines flight that was 37,000 feet in the air. (Kaitlyn Manzer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pam Patterson will never forget the moment she walked down the aisle to marry Jeremy Salda.

This is because the aisle was 37,000 feet in the air over the state of Arizona.

The Oklahoma City couple had planned to get hitched in Las Vegas, but their connecting flight out of Dallas got canceled.

An ordained minister overheard what was going on and offered to marry them himself, and they found three open seats on another flight.

As they were boarding, Patterson joked with the pilot about a plane wedding, and when the pilot agreed to do it, the crew sprung into action by decorating the cabin with toilet paper streamers.

A flight attendant stood in as the maid of honor, and there was a professional photographer on board to handle the pictures.

Another passenger passed around an old notebook as a makeshift guest book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

