Get ready for International Dance Day

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When is the last time you busted a move?

If it’s been a while, today is your day.

International Dance Day may be today, but for a local studio dancing is a lifestyle.

“I became a full on dance studio in 2019,” Alissa McAndrew, Owner and Director of Studio A Dance Center. “And that was the first year of our competitive program as well.”

Dancing gives kids an opportunity to show off their moves, all while learning, competing, and building relationships.

“My favorite part about joining is how supportive everyone is,” McKinley, Dancer at Studio A Dance Center, said. “And how I’ve made so many new friends ever since i moved. And I love my teachers, they are very supportive. And they’re very well educated when it comes to dance.”

As the area grows, dance studios like this do too with something for everyone

“We offer from ballet, tap, jazz. we offer introductory level classes for all of those,” McAndrew said. “One of our staples is flexibility and body shaping which is like a Pilates based strengthening and stretch class.”

Put on those dancing shoes and celebrate International Dance Day.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.