Advertisement

Hawaiian renter sues after cameras show landlord using drugs in her unit

The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera...
The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera apparently masturbating in her living room.(KHNL)
By Rick Daysog and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - In a shocking case, a Hawaiian renter is suing her landlord for allegedly trespassing, taking her belongings and using drugs in her kitchen while she was away.

The suit by the Japanese national also alleges that the man was caught on security camera apparently masturbating in her living room.

“She was shocked. She is still traumatized,” said her attorney, Andrew Daiske Stewart. “You feel safe in your own dwelling, but when something like this happens, I can’t imagine,”

Advocates said the case is a stark reminder that tenants have a right to privacy, and landlords who violate that can face consequences.

According to the suit, the woman moved into the duplex in Waipahu back in August 2021 and, shortly after that, began to notice that her belongings were being removed or moved around.

After installing several security cameras, the woman found that her landlord was entering her apartment while she was away ― eating her food, rummaging through her drawers and taking her belongings.

Two of the videos also show the man apparently masturbating, and one taken on March 26 shows him reaching into the pocket of a camouflage jacket for a pipe and smoking some kind of drug.

“She’s going to have to carry this experience to where she moves or rents next,” Stewart said.

He added his client has filed a temporary restraining order along with a complaint with the Honolulu Police Department, which initially declined to investigate the case.

Stewart said they turned it down because they initially thought the woman didn’t have a formal lease and that she was renting a room in the house and was not living in a separate ohana unit.

But a check of city building permits show that the rental until was built as an add-on in 2012 and that the apartment has a separate entrances.

Police now say they plan to reach out to the victim and will review the case further.

HNN attempted contacting the owner by phone and in person, but was unable to reach him. He is not being identified in this story because he isn’t charged with a crime.

Dan O’Meara, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii, said landlords have to have a specific reason for entering an apartment, such as a leaky faucet or backed-up toilet. “Only if there’s an emergency can a landlord come in, and clearly in this situation that wasn’t the case,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
American killed fighting in Ukraine war, family members say
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid efforts for new Mariupol evac
FILE - Boxes of KN95 protective masks are stacked together before being distributed to students...
Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US
President Joe Biden on Thursday asked Congress for a $33 billion supplemental funding bill....
Biden seeks billions in Ukraine aid as war continues
Biden says he’s considering student loan forgiveness, but it could increase inflation.
Biden, White House considering student loan relief