Holmes County alcohol referendum passes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County voters on Thursday passed an alcohol referendum that allows the sale of liquor by the glass.

According to unofficial results from the Holmes County Supervisor of Elections, voters passed the referendum with 63 percent of the vote. 1,168 voted “yes” 679 voted “no.” Voter turnout was 16 percent.

Holmes County was already considered a ‘wet’ county before Thursday’s election, meaning they allowed the sale of liquor, but only by the package. After the election, businesses can now sell it by the glass.

