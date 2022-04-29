Advertisement

Job fair held for Paper Mill employees

By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast and Bay County Officials held a job fair on Thursday at the government center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

After the Panama City Paper Mill closes its doors in June, hundreds of employees will be losing their jobs. Now, the community is coming together to help those impacted.

“Our goal is really to get them back into employment as soon as possible,” CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Manager Becky Samarripa said.

Multiple municipalities including the City of Lynn Haven and Panama City Beach are offering various jobs.

”The paper mill closing effects over 400 employees and they need to find a place to go, we’d love to keep them here in this community, in Bay County itself, it’s a great place to live,” Bay County Recruitment Manager Jeremy Jerrigan said.

Samarripa said CareerSource is offering many workshops for those impacted from the mill closure.

“We have one on one career counseling, we help with resume assistance, interview assistance,” Samarripa said.

A mobile career center is also available at the Paper Mill. Officials said they will be on site, two to three times a week.

Employers with job opportunities for WestRock employees and community agencies/organizations with resources and assistance for WestRock employees may visit the CareerSource website to complete a request to share their information.

