Join Destination Panama City for Tourism Appreciation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Tourism Week is taking place from May 1st through 7th.

To celebrate Destination Panama City wants you to join them for Tourism Appreciation Day.

The event will take place Friday, May 6, 2022 and be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Destination Panama City will have live music, food trucks, and beautiful bayside views.

“If you’d like to come out between 11:00a.m. and 2:00 p.m., register with our staff, and we’ll be happy to serve you lunch,” Jennifer Vigil, President and CEO of Destination Panama City, said. “We have some food trucks, we have some live music, we’re just excited to have everyone. "

Jeffery Bouet will be performing live during the event.

Local food truck vendors Crepe and Cream, El Weirdo, and Havana 1980 will be on site.

Come out to Destination Panama City, located at 101 West Beach Drive, Panama City, Florida, for a free and fun Tourism Appreciation Day.

