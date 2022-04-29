Local law enforcement protects vulnerable citizens

WASHINGTON, HOLMES COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When someone calls 911, deputies don’t know exactly what they’re about to walk into.

“When deputies are responding, the more information they can get is always, always better,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

When a local mom asked Crews how his deputies would respond to a call in regards to her son with autism, the two put together a plan to help the whole community.

“We’re able to flag addresses through our communications center, so if we get a call there, our dispatchers can let the deputy know,” Crews said.

After the Washington County Sheriff’s Office adopted this program, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office did, too.

“When you go to a call when there’s an autistic child or someone with mental health issues, you want to know what you’re dealing with before you arrive, so you know how to take care of the situation,” Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said.

Deputies with both the Washington and Holmes County Sheriff’s Offices also have to go through special training on how to deal with these types of situations.

In addition to this program, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office also offers bracelets for people with dementia so they can be found by law enforcement in case they wander off.

However, officials say these special tracking bracelets can be used for other people as well.

“Children with autism, they tend to wander off, too,” Tate said. “It’s used for children or adults.”

Both Sheriffs say these programs are to keep even the most vulnerable members of their communities safe.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a similar program, and anyone who wants to sign up can visit or call their local sheriff’s office.

