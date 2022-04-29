Advertisement

Local vendors seem business boom during Thunder Beach bike rally

By Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sky showed no storm in sight, yet thunder could still be heard around Panama City Beach Thursday. With that, a boom to the local economy.

“This event has thousands of loyal supporters that come down each year. So the money that we get from this event through bed-tax numbers and boosting the economy, it really does help us throughout the year,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

But this Thunder Beach bike rally is under new ownership, bringing in new additions.

“I’m really expecting a good turn out with the concerts this weekend,” Thunder Beach Owner Chase Micheal said.

Vendors tell us the addition of big-name concerts has already brought in more rally-goers than in years past.

“The crowds are great. The venue is significantly larger than in years past. The bands are going to be bigger and better. It’s all good,” Avon Grips owner Dave Kelly said.

But patron numbers aren’t the only thing said to be up.

“People are coming from all over the country to ride here and be here and they’re spending more on their bikes, on themselves, and the response has been great,” Rickrak Motorcycle Accessories Owner Shane Riffel said.

Vendors tell us it’s the boom to business they needed.

“Once Spring hits, they get their bikes out, they’re like ‘man, let’s go get some accessories, let’s ride, let’s travel, let’s have some fun and show off our bikes.” So when they come here, they are excited to spend more money,” said Riffel.

Money that also goes back to local businesses outside of Frank Brown Park.

“The motorcycle community is very charitable. When they come to town, they’re coming on motorcycles, they patron the restaurants, the bars, the hotels. I think it will have a very positive effect on the economy,” said Micheal.

A positive effect that’s hoped for all this Spring bike rally.

Vendors at Frank Brown Park and Harley Davidson open again Friday through the rest of the weekend starting at 9 A.M. Concerts at Frank Brown start again Friday through the rest of the weekend at 6 P.M., with headliners going on at 8 P.M. For more information on vendors and concerts, visit schedule of events.

