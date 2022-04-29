Advertisement

National baby formula shortage impacts local mothers

By Victoria Scott
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation and shortages are impacting a number of things including baby formula. These problems can leave many local families struggling to find food for their babies.

One Lynn Haven mother drove hours just to get formula for her nine-month-old son, Julian.

“Everything seems to be disappearing,” Mother Hanna Collier said. “The shelves are empty. I actually drove a total of four hours yesterday just to get this one can of formula and he has been out for a week before we got this and it’s been very hard.”

Collier said it’s frightening as a mom to not know if she can find formula for her baby.

“I, I don’t know what to do at this point as a mom,” Collier said. “I never thought I wouldn’t be able to feed my child.”

The sample can she got in Pensacola Wednesday is almost empty.

“He eats about four to five times a day, a bottle, six ounces,” Collier said.

The problem is hitting mothers nationwide, too.

A recent recall, inflation, and supply chain issues are a few things causing the shortage.

There are resources you can use if you can’t find formula or afford it for your baby.

“We encourage our parents to all call our pediatricians,” said Dr. Jacqueline Garavito, a pediatrician at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart Pediatrics at Panama City.

Dr. Garavito said pediatricians even make calls to local providers and companies.

“We actually tap into a huge network,” Dr. Garavito said. “Panama City is great because our families come together to help one another, and so being able to be a resource in our community is fantastic.”

If you can’t find formula for your baby, Dr. Garavito said you shouldn’t use water to dilute it.

She also said using regular milk is not good for a baby’s digestive system.

“Watering it down can lead to differences in sodium and differences in potassium,” Dr. Garavito said. “Some of our babies can end up in the hospital because of the imbalances that take place.”

You are encouraged to call your local pediatrician if you need help.

