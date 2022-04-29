Advertisement

North Florida Motorplex set for Friday, Saturday racing

By Scott Rossman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Thursday racing segment centered on the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain in the northeast corner of Bay County. This past weekend local race fans saw a variety of racing, including some of the fastest cars the state of Florida has to offer. One of the highlights, the final run in the 28-X No Time class. A car dubbed Triple-X in the near lane and “Turbo B” with Brian Speights of Sarasota at the wheel. It would be Speights and Turbo B winning this run and walking away with a check of four grand! The racing resumes Friday and Saturday with what they call Gassers, Gear Jammers ( standard transmission ) and Super Stock. And in some way the track goes back to the 50′ and 60′s as the Nostalgia Night Race Series rolls into the Motorplex. This group will include front engine dragsters , and race cars from the 1940 to the 1980. Friday Night is test n tune, the gates open at 4 and Saturday racing starts at 3. As always kids 12 and under us free.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Thursday, April 28th
Rams get spring practice underway.
Rams returning many as spring begins
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, April 27th
Collier heading to the dugout during the Northwest at Chipola game.
Collier upping his game with the Indians at 17 years old