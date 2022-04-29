Panama City artist paints better picture for herself and community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s said a picture is worth a thousand words, but painting one can leave you speechless. That’s why Jessica Pennington is teaching novice artists everything from paintbrushes to canvasses all across Panama City.

It’s part of Jessica’s Paint Night 850 classes, showing people a step-by-step process of creating one of her original paintings. This time, she hosted a class at History Class Brewing Company in downtown Panama City.

“Being able to come by and teach and bring art into a fun environment is really really a different job and a fun job,” said Pennington.

However, she isn’t at it alone. Helping her every step of the way is her fiancé Alex Fleming.

”He’s taller so he can hold up everything way higher than I can,” said Jessica.

It has been a life of art for Jessica, with paint always in the picture.

“I have actually been doing everything kind of art-related since I was old enough to pick up a brush I believe.”

So when the pandemic paused everything, she missed her artistic side.

“So I said I’m going to start painting again I am going to figure out something to do.”

That’s when she started her own mobile art class more than a year ago. Since then it has grown to seven venues across Panama City, everything from Mommy and Me classes to blacklight painting at a local nightclub.

“To not only just pick up a paintbrush at home but figure out a way to bring it back to the community which is what I really want to do.”

However, starting a small business seemingly requires the price of fine art. Luckily for her, Alex wasn’t going to let that put the brakes on her dream.

“I sold my old van and gave her the money to actually get the start-up money,” said Alex.

Turning his old van into paint supplies, all for his person.

“It’s really fulfilling as a spouse to kind of see your person happy and doing something that makes them happy,” said Alex.

Because life is a blank canvass, just make sure to paint your own picture.

“Ultimately I would love for this to be my career and take off and kind of just keep enjoying art with the community here,” said Jessica.

A life full of beautiful art and all it took was a little stroke of paint and some faith.

