Panama City celebrates National Arbor Day with a tree workshop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City teamed up with Legacy Arborist Services of Tallahassee for National Arbor Day. They hosted a free tree care workshop at the Oakland Terrace Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to noon Friday.

“What we’re trying to do for the citizens of Panama City is to provide them with some knowledge that they can use when they’re either planting or taking care of trees in their own properties,” Legacy Arbor Services Official Charlie Marcus said.

The three-hour workshop covered a wide range of topics from protecting tree roots to tree pruning. Officials said the goal is to help citizens not only plant their own trees but reestablish a tree canopy in Bay County.

“You lost 55 percent of your tree canopy, roughly about 80 percent of the tree population,” Marcus said.

Everyone who attended also received a free 7-gallon Winged Elm tree.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.