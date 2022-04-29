Advertisement

Panama City middle school without power following car crash

A Friday morning car crash in Panama City has left a middle school without power.
A Friday morning car crash in Panama City has left a middle school without power.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City middle school is without power after a car crash at the intersection of Highway 231 and Cherokee Heights Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday morning, shutting down a portion of 231 and Cherokee Heights Road for some time.

All lanes of 231 are back open but Cherokee Heights is still shut down with power lines across the road.

As of 10:30 Friday morning, Merritt Brown Middle School and a few houses in the area are without power. Bay District Schools said “students are safe, supervised and are proceeding through their school day as normally as possible.” Florida Power and Light is on scene working to restore power.

Bayliner Railroad System has shut off its signals to keep the railway clear while crews work to investigate the scene.

There is no information at this time on how the crash happened or how long the road will be shut down.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to use County Road 2321 and Titus Road to get through the area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
A motorcyclist was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash involving a Bay County...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with Bay County government truck

Latest News

Darrel Swearingen was found guilty of molesting a child and was sentenced to life in prison.
Child molester sentenced to life in prison
Summer garden tips for foodscaping.
Tips for a summer DIY garden
Dancer at Studio A Dance Center
International Dance Day
Try foodsharing for a summer garden.
Spring and Summer Gardening Home Garden