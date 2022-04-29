Panama City middle school without power following car crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City middle school is without power after a car crash at the intersection of Highway 231 and Cherokee Heights Road.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday morning, shutting down a portion of 231 and Cherokee Heights Road for some time.

All lanes of 231 are back open but Cherokee Heights is still shut down with power lines across the road.

As of 10:30 Friday morning, Merritt Brown Middle School and a few houses in the area are without power. Bay District Schools said “students are safe, supervised and are proceeding through their school day as normally as possible.” Florida Power and Light is on scene working to restore power.

Bayliner Railroad System has shut off its signals to keep the railway clear while crews work to investigate the scene.

There is no information at this time on how the crash happened or how long the road will be shut down.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office encourages drivers to use County Road 2321 and Titus Road to get through the area.

