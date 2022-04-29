School Choice deadline approaching for Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday is the last chance for parents to accept school choice designations for the 2022-2023 school year for Bay District Schools.

A Facebook post by the district says all parents or guardians who participated in open enrollment or school choice must accept placement no later than Friday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

You need to log into your parent portal, click on the acceptance message, and hit accept application.

If you need assistance contact student services at (850) 767-4328.

