School Choice deadline approaching for Bay District Schools
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday is the last chance for parents to accept school choice designations for the 2022-2023 school year for Bay District Schools.
A Facebook post by the district says all parents or guardians who participated in open enrollment or school choice must accept placement no later than Friday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.
You need to log into your parent portal, click on the acceptance message, and hit accept application.
If you need assistance contact student services at (850) 767-4328.
