Advertisement

School Choice deadline approaching for Bay District Schools

Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the...
Bay District Schools is falling victim to yet another viral social media trend seen around the country.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday is the last chance for parents to accept school choice designations for the 2022-2023 school year for Bay District Schools.

A Facebook post by the district says all parents or guardians who participated in open enrollment or school choice must accept placement no later than Friday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

You need to log into your parent portal, click on the acceptance message, and hit accept application.

If you need assistance contact student services at (850) 767-4328.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
Floating structures on Crab Island will be limited to just 12 by summer 2021, according to the...
2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started
A dozen people face charges after “Operation Wolves Blanket” revealed they were allegedly...
A dozen people arrested in undercover child sex sting
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but for one Millville family, these pictures are...
NEWSCHANNEL 7 EXCLUSIVE: Local family worked four generations at Panama City Paper Mill
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus and van.
School bus crash shuts down a portion of Highway 231

Latest News

Engines are revving around Panama City Beach as day two of Thunder Beach rolls through, but...
Local vendors seem business boom during Thunder Beach bike rally
Stores are limiting baby formula sales amid shortage.
National baby formula shortage impacts local mothers
Job fair held at the Bay County Government Center for Paper Mill employees.
Job fair held for Paper Mill employees
Both Sheriff John Tate (left) and Sheriff Kevin Crews (right) have made this program part of...
Local law enforcement protects vulnerable citizens
To celebrate Destination Panama City wants you to join them for Tourism Appreciation Day.
Join Destination Panama City for Tourism Appreciation Day