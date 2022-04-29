Advertisement

Tips to protect your personal finances

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how to give viewers some tips on know what is a scam online and what is not.

Vecker warns that a majority of online scams are conducted outside of the United States. He says there have been recent reports about a scam saying that an individual has “won” a trip or item.

Vecker said to always stay diligent, and contact your local law enforcement if you are suspicious or think you are the victim of a scam. He said that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

To learn more about what to look out for, watch the interview attached to this story.

