Tips for a summer DIY garden

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With warm weather approaching, it’s time to get outside and start a garden.

Julie McConnell with the UF/IFAS Extension Faculty, Horticulture Division, joined NewsChannel 7 Today in studio Friday to provide gardening tips and tricks.

Julie encourages those starting a garden to try foodscaping. Foodscaping allows you to incorporate veggies and herbs into ornamental beds instead of separating out edibles in a dedicated garden. Julie said It’s less intimidating and a much smaller investment for people who want to grow a few things they can eat without totally renovating their yard and can also cut down on pests because of plant diversity.

To watch this gardening segment, you can watch the full videos attached.

