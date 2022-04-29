Two charged with attempted murder after shooting near Fort Walton Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are facing charges after a shooting near Fort Walton Beach.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Newcastle Drive on April 13th.

The victim says Shea Jones, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, got out of an SUV and pointed a gun at her, a passenger, and an eleven-month-old while they were in another car. The victim told deputies she drove forward through the yard on Newcastle Drive trying to get away.

We’re told Jones and Natorian Hinson-Brown, 16, started shooting at the car and shattered the front passenger window. The victim drove to a local hospital where she was treated for cuts from the shattered window. The passenger and baby were not hurt.

Both Jones and Hinson-Brown are charged with attempted murder and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling or conveyance. Deputies say Jones is a convicted felon with multiple felony charges in Illinois, Georgia, and Florida and is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim told deputies she had been in an ongoing argument with Jones before the shooting.

