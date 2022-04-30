Bulldogs return 12 starters as they kick off spring practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Freeport Bulldog football team wrapped up week one of spring practice on Friday, and head coach, Shaun Arntz, says he’s impressed with what he has seen, especially after the work his guys put in in the offseason.

“Can really tell that they have taken strength and conditioning really serious in the off-season because none of them have had to sit out of anything, have had to ask for less in anything,” said Coach Arntz. “They’re all in good shape. You’re trying to lift as much weight as you can, do as much agilities and such as you can, but you’re also being respectful and kind of getting out of the way of the other sports, especially on days they have games and away games where they have to leave school early, etc, so I’ve been really pleased with our guys, I’ll say that. Juggling all that they are juggling. They do it with grace. They respect the teams that they are on at that point, but they know it’s really important to lift weights year round.”

The dawgs have been introduced to a few new things during the week, but Coach Arntz says the retention is evident.

“They’re not missing a beat. You can tell that they’re studying, doing their homework, paying attention whenever they need to out here, and they are definitely applying it whenever we blow the whistle.”

The team returns 12 starters from the 2021 season, which, 1A ball is an even more impactful number considering the majority play on both sides.

“We have a lot of competition, especially in the trenches,” said Coach Arntz. “We have some guys that missed a lot of last year because of some injuries. Very unfortunate, untimely injuries, but now, they know that we are all back healthy and ready to compete for those spots. I know everybody says the spring is the time to work out the mental mistakes, but I don’t see it that way. I see that you’ve got 19, 20 days to play one game. We should have a lot of that stuff worked out, so we are going to put the pressure on them in practice, a lot of 11 on 11, so that time, when we get to the spring {game} they should have everything memorized.”

Freeport will wrap up their spring with a jamboree on May 19th in Bonifay facing off with Holmes and Liberty.

