Heather Foulks murder in Marianna still being investigated

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When the body of Heather Foulks was found in Marianna in March 2021, her family’s life was flipped upside down.

“It’s been difficult,” Heather’s mom Angella Taunton said. “I have her son, so he misses his mom very much.”

Even though time is passing, things are no easier for her family.

“We just went through her things the other day,” Taunton said. “I’ve been putting it off but it was real emotional.”

A year later, and still no arrests have been made in Heather’s case. This case is being investigated by the Marianna Police Department, and we’re told it’s still an active investigation, and they have two persons of interest.

According to FDLE, the analysis of the evidence submitted to their crime lab was given to the Marianna Police Department (MPD) in February. However, MPD Chief Hayes Baggett said they are still waiting for other, specific results.

“Our goal is to put the person in jail who is responsible for killing Heather Foulks, that’s our goal, to bring closure to this family and to seek justice in this case,” Baggett said.

Both the Chief and Heather’s mom are pleading with anyone who may know something about Heather’s murder.

“I will say there’s somebody in the community that knows something,” Baggett said. “Somebody seen something, somebody knows something, and you know, we’re asking them to come forward.”

“We hope justice is served and we hope that someone will come forward and tell something if they know something,” Taunton said.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 526-5000, or the MPD at (850) 526-3125.

