One seriously injured in Joan Avenue motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital after a crash on Joan Avenue Friday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a motorcycle lost control after hitting a hole in the road. Troopers said the motorcyclist crossed the center line into the south lane and overturned the motorcycle.

A car didn’t see the motorcyclist and crashed into it according to Troopers.

FHP said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital due to his injuries and the passenger in the car was also transported for minor injuries sustained from the crash.

