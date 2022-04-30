Measures put in place to prevent Thunder Beach traffic woes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There are no storms in sight, but the sound of thunder continues to be loud around Panama City Beach. But with that, so are the sounds of sirens.

“We have traffic already,” Panama City Beach Police Lieutenant Tommy Anderson said.

Traffic from Thunder Beach has been rolling in, leaving many attendees frustrated.

“It’s hard to manage, hard to ride in. Nobody pays attention to bikes. You have to look out for them,” Thunder Beach attendee Paden Brownlow said.

But others will tell you it’s a part of the ride.

“Anytime you have an event like this, there’s always more traffic. You know what I’m saying?” Thunder Beach attendee Dean Forrest said.

Traffic that Panama City Beach Police officials said usually leads to crashes.

“Anytime we have an influx of people in town, those kinds of things, traffic crashes go up. So I would say they’re probably up,” said Anderson.

But even with wreck numbers being up, officials said there’s been nothing major.

“There’s been fender benders, little wrecks out there, so forth and so on,” said Anderson.

Beach police are taking preventative measures by setting up traffic cone patterns at the entrance to Frank Brown Park.

“We’re kind of helping people enter and exit that venue off of Panama City Beach Parkway. We shut down the left turn lane. With this amount of traffic, it’s probably not the best idea to have car after car crossing three lanes of traffic,” said Anderson.

The city is also shutting down Pier Park Drive through the event.

“We kind of get stuck in that traffic as well, so take that out of the equation and we can kind of patrol the perimeter areas of Pier Park which helps us. It makes things a lot safer in that area,” said Anderson.

And that’s something these bikers can “rally” around.

“Well if it prevents crashes and people getting hurt or killed, then I agree with it. I agree with it.”

Beach Police officials are now asking people to just be smart.

“Don’t come to Panama City Beach and use the streets and highways around here as a racetrack or stunt course. We just want you to follow the rules just like if you were at home. Just be safe,” said Anderson. “Enjoy Panama City Beach, have a great time. The last thing we want you to do is get hurt, or worse. So, enjoy yourself, just follow all the traffic rules and everything should be fine.”

Officials said there will be increased patrol officers throughout the event. They also say to allow more time to get to where you’re going, don’t speed, and of course, don’t drink and drive.

Thunder Beach ends on Sunday.

