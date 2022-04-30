Advertisement

Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach

Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach on Laurie Ave.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom and Dani Travis
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two mobile homes caught fire on Laurie Ave. in Panama City Beach Friday night, officials said nobody was inside the homes at the time of the fire.

Beach Fire officials tell NewsChannel 7 they got the call just before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire started at one mobile home and eventually spread to the one next to it. Beach Fire was able to extinguish both fires. Both homes were searched by Beach Fire and they said no victims were inside.

No word on how the fire started. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

