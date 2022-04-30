Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two mobile homes caught fire on Laurie Ave. in Panama City Beach Friday night, officials said nobody was inside the homes at the time of the fire.

Beach Fire officials tell NewsChannel 7 they got the call just before 9 p.m. Officials said the fire started at one mobile home and eventually spread to the one next to it. Beach Fire was able to extinguish both fires. Both homes were searched by Beach Fire and they said no victims were inside.

No word on how the fire started. The State Fire Marshal is now investigating.

