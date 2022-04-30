Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Warm and humid weekend ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 60s. On Saturday we will see scattered storms develop during the late AM/early PM. Rain chances will be lower at the coast (30%) and higher inland (50%). Highs will reach the upper 70s at the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be SE/S at 10-15 mph. On Sunday we will see just a 20-30% chance of rain with more sunshine and highs in the 80s. Rain chances decrease more as we head into next week with the temperatures and humidity continue to increase.

Get the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

