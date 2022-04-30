Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/mostly cloudy skies. Lows will fall into the 60s. On Saturday we will see scattered storms develop during the late AM/early PM. Rain chances will be lower at the coast (30%) and higher inland (50%). Highs will reach the upper 70s at the coast and low to mid 80s inland. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will be SE/S at 10-15 mph. On Sunday we will see just a 20-30% chance of rain with more sunshine and highs in the 80s. Rain chances decrease more as we head into next week with the temperatures and humidity continue to increase.

