Advertisement

9-year-old girl searching for her missing cat

9-year-old Mckynzee Caro holding her flyer for her missing cat, Mr. Smoosh.
9-year-old Mckynzee Caro holding her flyer for her missing cat, Mr. Smoosh.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 9-year-old Mckynzee Caro has many animals in her house. Although none of them helped her sleep until she got her cat, Mr. Smoosh, six months ago.

Mckynzee’s mother, Kristina, said her daughter suffers from mental health issues.

“She’s got anxiety, she’s got an oppositional defiant disorder, and she was just recently diagnosed with manic depressive disorder,” Kristina said.

Mckynzee would sleepwalk and couldn’t sleep in her own bed, so she slept on the sofa downstairs. Once Mr. Smoosh came into her life, she finally slept the whole night in her own room.

“She needs her cat to sleep and without her cat, she has to take medicine to sleep,” Kristina said.

On April 27th, the cat escaped and was nowhere to be found. The Caro family searched everywhere and were left disappointed.

“We walked around hollered his name, that night we threw food on the ground, we knocked on neighbors’ doors,” Mckynzee said.

Kristina is afraid someone might have taken Mr. Smoosh. She said her daughter needs him and hopes someone will come forward.

“Please give us our cat back, she has to have him back for her mental health,” Kristina said.

If you have any information on Mr. Smoosh’s whereabouts, call Kristina at 502-791-1157.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
According to the activity report from Bay County Animal Services, “her granddaughter and the...
4-year-old local girl recovering from dog attack
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach on Laurie Ave.
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach
Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations
A Friday morning car crash in Panama City has left a middle school without power.
Power restored, road open after crash on Highway 231

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Joan Avenue motorcycle crash.
One seriously injured in Joan Avenue motorcycle crash
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
There are no storms in sight, but the sound of thunder continues to be loud around Panama City...
Measures put in place to prevent Thunder Beach traffic woes