9-year-old girl searching for her missing cat

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 9-year-old Mckynzee Caro has many animals in her house. Although none of them helped her sleep until she got her cat, Mr. Smoosh, six months ago.

Mckynzee’s mother, Kristina, said her daughter suffers from mental health issues.

“She’s got anxiety, she’s got an oppositional defiant disorder, and she was just recently diagnosed with manic depressive disorder,” Kristina said.

Mckynzee would sleepwalk and couldn’t sleep in her own bed, so she slept on the sofa downstairs. Once Mr. Smoosh came into her life, she finally slept the whole night in her own room.

“She needs her cat to sleep and without her cat, she has to take medicine to sleep,” Kristina said.

On April 27th, the cat escaped and was nowhere to be found. The Caro family searched everywhere and were left disappointed.

“We walked around hollered his name, that night we threw food on the ground, we knocked on neighbors’ doors,” Mckynzee said.

Kristina is afraid someone might have taken Mr. Smoosh. She said her daughter needs him and hopes someone will come forward.

“Please give us our cat back, she has to have him back for her mental health,” Kristina said.

If you have any information on Mr. Smoosh’s whereabouts, call Kristina at 502-791-1157.

