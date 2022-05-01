Beekeeper field day held at C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks were buzzing over to the C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park for a sweet time.

The Tupelo Beekeepers Association partnered with Panama City Quality of Life and Living Healthy. Simplified. to hold a field day for local beekeepers in the area.

From an observational beehive to a honey extraction, and even a q and a session from local beekeepers, people came out to have a buzzing good time.

While learning about what all the C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park is, “the community food forest has been inspired by Sam Mello and her foundation, Living Healthy Simplified. And what that is, is a place for everyone in the community to get together, and we meet on Tuesdays to do upkeep of the area and grounds and to take care of everything,” Amberley Schmidt, a Tupelo Beekeepers Association member said.

Members say the space allows community members to come together and help grow produce that can be provided to people who cannot afford them at the grocery store.

”We’re promoting bees in the Bay County Area. We’re the oldest beekeeping club in the state of Florida. Our primary purpose is to promote becoming a beekeeper, learning how to be a beekeeper, and just excited about the promotions of bees in this area,” Skipper Turk, Tupelo Beekeepers Association President said.

Membership for the Tupelo Beekeepers Association is $20, they hold meetings on Tuesdays.

Panama City Quality of Life officials plan to hold a similar event to this in the near future on the other side of town.

