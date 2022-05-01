Bucks taking it one game at a time heading into district tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bozeman baseball team has had a solid season so far with a record of 21-3. They are looking ahead to post-season play hosting Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe, and Franklin in the Sand Hills for the 1A-4 district tournament with the first game set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday against the Gators.

The Bucks have had quite the schedule so far, playing up and defeating nine teams in larger class. Despite the challenge, they are also making quite the showing at the plate with five guys on the roster hitting over .400.

Head Coach, Jeff Patton, saying, like many, they hope to finish out the season in Fort Myers with a state championship, but right now, their focus is on each game ahead.

“My job is to not let these guys past any further than what we have in front of us,” said the coach. “Ultimately, I know we are playing Wewa on Tuesday, they’ve had a tough year, but we all know anything can happen, but you know, Franklin County, St. Joe, Cottondale, Chipley, those are the teams that are in front of us and any one of those teams can play well and we could have an off night and we can get beat. We’re just trying to, like I said earlier, trying to make sure that we are as sharp as we can be, we’re focused on us, and one day at a time. I know it’s cliche.”

Brody Langlotz, the leadoff hitter, is also leading at the plate with .521. Coach Patton also saying that with Jeremy Todd, the Bucks ace and the 2021 Bay County leader in homers, unable to hit most of the season due to injury, his crew’s showing this season has been a pleasant surprise.

“I’ll be honest, I wasn’t sure how these guys were going to react when Jeremy went down,” said Coach Patton. “You lose a kid like that in the lineup and guys start to press, and I was afraid they might be thinking, ‘Well, Jeremy is out . Maybe we are not that good anymore’, and it was the exact opposite. These guys came to play and show that they are good players too. This is a pretty selfless team for the most part, and those are some of the things as to why we... frankly we did more than just survive. We thrived when he went out. 21-3. If you would’ve told me that, even if we had a healthy Jeremy Todd, I probably wouldn’t have guessed it because we did have a pretty tough schedule.”

After the district tournament, region play will begin the following week.

