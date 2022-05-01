Advertisement

Thunder Beach Spring Rally activities continue

Thunder Beach Activities Continue
By Tony Reese
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY Beach, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thunder Beach 2022 is in full swing all across the beach and you can hear what sounds like thunder.

From parades to concerts there is something for everyone to enjoy.

People have come from all over the country for a number of motorcycle-related activities.

Some just came into town to soak up the atmosphere.

Many came out to see artists like Kid Rock perform.

”I’m so excited to see Kid Rock, he’s one of my favorite artists. My sister actually loved him, she passed away in February so this is an honor for her. So I’m really looking forward to seeing him,” Donna Day, a Thunder Beach attendee said.

For some people, these events, bring a sense of unity for bikers from all over to get together and just enjoy each other’s company.

”When you’re a biker you fit in everywhere. You know I mean. We’re just one somebody, we not no individuals of different kinds, we blend in with everybody. That’s what we enjoy bikers, you see with this good atmosphere, you see how nice it is. See some other places you can’t go and enjoy yourself like this, but you don’t have to be worried about anything out here. Just come and relax and have a good time,” Tommy Miller, one biker from Montgomery, AL said.

Thunder Beach will wrap up its spring rally this weekend and is set to return for the autumn rally in October.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
According to the activity report from Bay County Animal Services, “her granddaughter and the...
4-year-old local girl recovering from dog attack
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach on Laurie Ave.
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach
Are older buildings in Panama City Beach up to code? Many of them date back to the 1960's and...
PCB inspectors say 4 buildings deemed unsafe, undergoing renovations

Latest News

The Tupelo Beekeepers Association partnered with Panama City Quality of Life and Living...
Beekeeper field day held at C.M. Kidd Harris Community Food Forest Park
Bucks gear up for district tournament
Bucks gear up for district tournament
9-year-old Mckynzee Caro holding her flyer for her missing cat, Mr. Smoosh.
9-year-old girl searching for her missing cat
Saturday Forecast
Weekend Forecast