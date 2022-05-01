Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two girls were reunited with their parents after being separated from them while floating along Econfina Creek Sunday.

According to Bay County Sherriff’s Office Officials they received a call just after 2:30 p.m. reporting an 11-year-old and a 15-year-old were missing at Econfina Creek.

Sheriff’s officials reported, that the girls had been separated from their parents while floating in the creek just south of Highway 20.

The BCSO along with Bay County Fire Rescue launched several boats into the creek to look for the girls. A helicopter was also deployed.

According to BCSO the helicopter located the two girls walking along the bank of the creek at 3 p.m.

NewsChannel 7 is told the girls have been reunited with their parents and no injuries were reported.

