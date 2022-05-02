Bay County teacher gets a surprise for Teacher Appreciation Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walmart surprised first-grade teacher Hannah Caskey at Hutchison Beach Elementary for Teacher Appreciation Week. Every year teachers spend an average of $750 on school supplies. Pier Park Walmart Store Manager Jennifer Ross said the company loves to give back to the community.

“Local community is very strong with Walmart and very strong here on the beach,” Ross said.

Ms. Caskey said it’s discouraging that teachers have to spend their own money on supplies for the classroom every year.

“It’s worth it for the kids because, you know, they’re going to see the gains and the growth, but it’s kind of painful for your pocket when you already don’t make very much money,” Caskey said.

School officials said they chose Ms. Caskey because she’s passionate about students and clearly has a love for them. She is also a first-year teacher.

Along with the supplies, Walmart gifted Ms. Caskey a Walmart plus membership for the year. This allows her to order whatever she needs for the class and have the supplies delivered to her.

Walmart said this is the only teacher in Bay County to receive this surprise. They give back for Teacher Appreciation Week every year.

