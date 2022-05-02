Advertisement

CPAR and Habitat For Humanity helps a family in need

CPAR and Habitat For Humanity helps a family in need
By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A symbolic ceremony with hammers and nails started a first nail ceremony in Callaway.

Kicking off a special mission to build a home for a family in need.

“I thought it would be just wonderful considering that we’ve had the hurricane, we’ve had covid, and we as realtors are about homeownership,” Susan West, President of Central Panhandle Association of Realtors 2022.

Real estate agents are rolling up their sleeves with habitat for humanity, all for the greater good

“So what a better thing to do than to help our community and to help build a house for habitat this year,” West said.

A local family is helping too and soon they’ll have a home to call their own.

“We’re not giving them away,” Angela Klopf, Executive Director at Habitat For Humanity Of Bay County. “A lot of people think that Habitat gives away homes, that’s not the case. They actually have a mortgage, but it’s a mortgage that’s affordable for them.”

Not only do these homes gives families an opportunity to build a strong foundation, they also give them an opportunity to thrive.

The family won’t pay more than thirty percent of their income and zero percent interest.

A price they can afford and a priceless experience for the volunteers.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach on Laurie Ave.
Two mobile homes catch fire in Panama City Beach
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
According to the activity report from Bay County Animal Services, “her granddaughter and the...
4-year-old local girl recovering from dog attack

Latest News

Sunday night, Florida State University Panama City held its spring commencement to honor its...
Florida State University Panama City holds annual Spring Commencement
After kicking things off last week, the 24th Annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally, has come to an...
Annual Thunder Beach Spring Rally comes to an end
Hallmark Flowers in Panama City prepares for Mother's Day.
Ways to save on Mother’s Day flowers
Saturday morning, Mexico Beach government officials gave away nearly 250 trees at Parker Park.
Mexico Beach tree giveaway