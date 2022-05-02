CPAR and Habitat For Humanity helps a family in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A symbolic ceremony with hammers and nails started a first nail ceremony in Callaway.

Kicking off a special mission to build a home for a family in need.

“I thought it would be just wonderful considering that we’ve had the hurricane, we’ve had covid, and we as realtors are about homeownership,” Susan West, President of Central Panhandle Association of Realtors 2022.

Real estate agents are rolling up their sleeves with habitat for humanity, all for the greater good

“So what a better thing to do than to help our community and to help build a house for habitat this year,” West said.

A local family is helping too and soon they’ll have a home to call their own.

“We’re not giving them away,” Angela Klopf, Executive Director at Habitat For Humanity Of Bay County. “A lot of people think that Habitat gives away homes, that’s not the case. They actually have a mortgage, but it’s a mortgage that’s affordable for them.”

Not only do these homes gives families an opportunity to build a strong foundation, they also give them an opportunity to thrive.

The family won’t pay more than thirty percent of their income and zero percent interest.

A price they can afford and a priceless experience for the volunteers.

