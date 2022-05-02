Advertisement

“David’s Depression:” Panama City area author Willie Spears publishes 12th book

By Jenna LeMair
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local author and motivational speaker Willie Spears captures the heart of African American Boys in his latest book, “David’s Depression: A tale of mental illness.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Spears believes his new book is a gateway to healthy conversations about mental health. After losing yet another former student to suicide, Willie Spears decided to write a book to help adolescent boys with stress, anxiety, and depression.

NewsChannel 7′s Jenna LeMair sat down with Willie to learn more.

