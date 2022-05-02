Advertisement

Florida State University Panama City holds annual Spring Commencement

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday night, Florida State University Panama City held its spring commencement to honor its 2021 and 2022 graduates.

Faculty, family, and staff gathered to celebrate over 140 students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

Panama City native and current ABC News President Kim Godwin was the address speaker for the commencement.

