Greenwood Supermarket holds ‘soft opening’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Greenwood, like many other small towns, doesn’t have many options when it comes to buying groceries.

“The dollar store,” Store Manager Tiffany Money said. “The dollar store is the only other thing here.”

When the Greenwood Supermarket burned down in 2018, residents had no choice but to travel many miles to get the essentials.

“[We had to] drive to Marianna and Donaldsonville, basically,” Greenwood Resident Bob Basford said.

That’s why both residents and employees were excited for the Greenwood Supermarket to reopen Monday.

“It’s much needed,” Basford said. “[It] saves trips to out of town.”

“Everybody is excited and ready,” Money said.

We’re told this day has been a long time coming.

“It was stressful,” Money said. “A lot went into it, a lot of, like, contracting things, because of COVID they couldn’t get a lot of it, so it’s been long.”

Cars filled the parking spaces, and a line was nearly out the door for the deli at the ‘soft opening’ Monday. Community members showed how much they missed the place.

“We couldn’t step two inches outside the door without someone asking when were we going to be open,” Money said.

Employees say they’re excited to start serving the community again.

The Greenwood Supermarket will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the deli opening at 10 a.m. However, we’re told the hours will change after a few weeks.

