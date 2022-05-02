Advertisement

Mexico Beach tree giveaway

Saturday morning, Mexico Beach government officials gave away nearly 250 trees at Parker Park.
Saturday morning, Mexico Beach government officials gave away nearly 250 trees at Parker Park.(Douglas Baber)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mexico Beach is trying to grow its roots one tree at a time.

The giveaway was in honor of its first Arbor Day celebration in its efforts to become a tree city.

Douglas Baber, the city administrator for Mexico Beach said during and after Hurricane Michael, the city lost over 70% of its tree canopy. Baber said that the giveaway allows the city to take the necessary steps to help grow their tree canopy back.

Some of the trees given away on Saturday included Sand Live Oaks and Bald Cypress.

The giveaway only lasted until the trees were gone on Saturday, but Baber said that they plan to hold more in the future.

