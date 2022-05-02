Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a bit of clouds and fog developing. The fog will be more likely inland, but patchy and dense in spots.

Otherwise, we’re waking up warm and humid in the mid to upper 60s. Dress comfortably as the humidity will be on the higher side for today. Highs today top out in the 80s for all, lower 80s on the coast to upper 80s inland. We’ll be stuck in a warm and humid setup for most of the week ahead.

The storm track stays further to the north through much of this week. That will leave us fairly dry in the rain department. However, the hot and humid afternoons may lead toward a stray shower or storm developing, largely away from the coast. It’ll be a 10-20% chance each afternoon with otherwise mostly sunny skies until the end of the week.

A cold frontal system will sweep across the Southeast drumming up some rain chances for Friday. A few stray showers or storms will pass through on Friday and may string out a few more into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies after a bit of patchy fog in the morning. Your 7 Day Forecast has us under a quiet, warm and humid, pattern for most of the week ahead.

