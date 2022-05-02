Advertisement

No Ordinary JOE Scholarship winners announced

FILE: Some Bay and Walton County high school seniors have more money in their pockets Tuesday...
FILE: Some Bay and Walton County high school seniors have more money in their pockets Tuesday thanks to an annual scholarship from The St. Joe Community Foundation.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Community Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 No Ordinary JOE Scholarship.

Wes Corbin of Walton High School and Kira Nguyen of Rutherford High School will receive $13,000 scholarship awards to offset the cost of college tuition.

Foundation representatives say the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship was created to encourage students to become engaged in leadership and community service. It is available to all public high school students in Bay and Walton Counties.

In addition to Corbin and Nguyen, 27 scholarship nominees received $500 scholarships and 13 finalists received an additional $2,500 scholarship.

This was the first year of the scholarship. Foundation representatives say they handed out $78,500 to 42 students.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Fatal motorcycle crash
One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek.
Two girls rescued at Econfina Creek
Joan Avenue motorcycle crash.
One seriously injured in Joan Avenue motorcycle crash
Thunder Beach Fall Bike Rally 2021 comes to an end.
Thunder Beach Spring Rally activities continue

Latest News

Local Author Interview
Local Author Interview
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
The Greenwood Supermarket offers fresh produce, fresh dairy, fresh meat and a deli.
Greenwood Supermarket holds ‘soft opening’
Walmart employees with first grade teacher, Ms. Hannah Caskey at Hutchison Beach Elementary...
Bay County teacher gets a surprise for Teacher Appreciation Week