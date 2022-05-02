No Ordinary JOE Scholarship winners announced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Community Foundation has announced the winners of the 2022 No Ordinary JOE Scholarship.

Wes Corbin of Walton High School and Kira Nguyen of Rutherford High School will receive $13,000 scholarship awards to offset the cost of college tuition.

Foundation representatives say the No Ordinary JOE Scholarship was created to encourage students to become engaged in leadership and community service. It is available to all public high school students in Bay and Walton Counties.

In addition to Corbin and Nguyen, 27 scholarship nominees received $500 scholarships and 13 finalists received an additional $2,500 scholarship.

This was the first year of the scholarship. Foundation representatives say they handed out $78,500 to 42 students.

