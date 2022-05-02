Ways to save on Mother’s Day flowers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The clock is ticking down if you’re looking for a gift for Mother’s Day, May 8.

One flower shop in Panama City said they’re trying to keep their prices down even if prices for flowers are going up.

“The prices of flowers have definitely gone up quite a bit,” said Harrison McElheney, the owner of Hallmark Flowers in Panama City. “We’re going to keep our prices pretty reasonable like we always do so we won’t have to pass it on to everybody else.”

McElheney said shopping at a local shop can help you save money.

He said online flower companies can sometimes take advantage of people by charging extra fees.

“They’ll take your money and they’ll send them to our flower shop but they’ll take a pretty big percentage out of what you paid for the arrangement that they send to us,” McElheney said.

McElheney said being money savvy is not the only thing to consider, though.

“It’s definitely better to order from a hometown flower shop because we have our designers who are actually from town who make them,” Harrison said. “They’ll make them just for you and it’s not just a bunch of arrangements put together and put in a box and shipped to you.”

McElheney said it’s always better to order your gift sooner rather than later when buying flowers for Mom.

“I would definitely rather have you order early so we can get it done so it can be great for your mother,” McElheney said.

Delivery fees are also something to consider when having your flowers delivered on time.

