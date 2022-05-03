$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.

After Hurricane Michael, hundreds of trucks were out collecting debris, which officials said also took a toll on the roadways.

At Tuesday’s commission meeting, county leaders announced a massive $40 million project to resurface roadways. It will take roughly 10 phases to complete.

The first two phases will cost about $7.5 million and cover areas like Robinson Bayou and North Harris Avenue.

“Cracks in the roads, chunks coming out of it. If you ride down certain roads, you’ll feel the waves as you’re going through, you’ll feel the ruts. It’s working on roads like that, that are in unincorporated Bay County, that will allow us to be able to resurface and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” Commissioner Doug Moore said.

The entire project is being funded through FEMA.

Officials said they hope to see things moving in the next few months.

