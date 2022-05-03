Advertisement

Anchorage Children’s Home starts construction for program housing

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Anchorage children’s home officials have broken ground on their new Transitional Living Program facility.

Anchorage Children's Home broke ground on a new Transitional Living Program facility in Panama City for homeless youth between 16 and 22. The old building was destroyed in Hurricane Michael.

Posted by WJHG-TV on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

“Since the existence of this program we have been in apartments we have rented apartments for 15 years. So we have been nomads,” Executive Director of the Anchorage Children’s Home Joel Booth said. “It is very exciting to know that we will have a facility that we own debt-free to operate our services.”

The Transitional Living Program provides long-term safety, security, life skills, education advancement, prenatal care, parenting skills, and employment opportunities to homeless, pregnant, and parenting youth ages 16 to 22.

“The goal of our program is to educate them, come alongside them, sustain them and prepare them for the next phase in their life,” Booth said.

Building this facility will help Anchorage Children’s Home reach that goal and serve homeless youth in Bay County, one child at a time.

“Every child deserves a chance if they are willing to work for it. We are going to come alongside them and we are going to do it one kid at a time,” Booth said.

The new building will house up to 12 homeless youth in our community.

“Each unit will be two bedrooms, two full baths, and will have a laundry facility on-site, and a porch area. Really just a home-like feeling for our kids so that they can come into the program, and have a safe place to live. So that they can focus on long-term goals,” Brooke Bullard, development director for Anchorage Children’s Home, said.

Anchorage Children’s Home said they hope to have its building completed by January.

It’s expected to cost around $1,900,000. The organization got a $1 million grant from the state and funding from the city of Panama City, as well as raising funds themselves.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Escaped inmate found in DeFuniak Springs.
Escaped inmate from Alabama captured in Walton County
Plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
UPDATE: Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility
The Destin Healthcare and Administration center was shut down Monday. The order comes after the...
Destin nursing home shut down indefinitely due to unsafe conditions
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck that hit a...
Motorcyclist hospitalized, search for suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

More than 132 miles of Bay County roads will soon be smoothed over with help from FEMA funding.
$40 million project rehabilitates Bay County roadways
Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel tells NewsChannel 7 it was a personal plane and it was...
Two dead, two en route to hospital after plane crash at Calhoun County Airport
To meet the growing needs of the area, HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital, formerly known as Gulf...
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital unveils new 24-bed inpatient private rooms
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
Arnold beats Bay in District Semifinal Tuesday
City officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport for a...
DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport expanding for future flights