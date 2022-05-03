Anchorage Children’s Home starts construction for program housing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Anchorage children’s home officials have broken ground on their new Transitional Living Program facility.

“Since the existence of this program we have been in apartments we have rented apartments for 15 years. So we have been nomads,” Executive Director of the Anchorage Children’s Home Joel Booth said. “It is very exciting to know that we will have a facility that we own debt-free to operate our services.”

The Transitional Living Program provides long-term safety, security, life skills, education advancement, prenatal care, parenting skills, and employment opportunities to homeless, pregnant, and parenting youth ages 16 to 22.

“The goal of our program is to educate them, come alongside them, sustain them and prepare them for the next phase in their life,” Booth said.

Building this facility will help Anchorage Children’s Home reach that goal and serve homeless youth in Bay County, one child at a time.

“Every child deserves a chance if they are willing to work for it. We are going to come alongside them and we are going to do it one kid at a time,” Booth said.

The new building will house up to 12 homeless youth in our community.

“Each unit will be two bedrooms, two full baths, and will have a laundry facility on-site, and a porch area. Really just a home-like feeling for our kids so that they can come into the program, and have a safe place to live. So that they can focus on long-term goals,” Brooke Bullard, development director for Anchorage Children’s Home, said.

Anchorage Children’s Home said they hope to have its building completed by January.

It’s expected to cost around $1,900,000. The organization got a $1 million grant from the state and funding from the city of Panama City, as well as raising funds themselves.

