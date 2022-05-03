Andrew Starr set to step down as Bay baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Tuesday night’s game between Bay at Arnold is set to be the final game for Andrew Starr as the Tornadoes head coach. That game one of the semi’s of 4A District 1. Coach Starr telling us this week he’s handed in his resignation to Bay Principal Billy May, saying it’s time for him to move on. Coach Starr has led the Bay baseball program the last 7 seasons. Things started out well enough with winning records the first three seasons, and two state playoff appearances. Bay has had a sub .500 mark though in each of the last four seasons, and this year the team just 4-18 heading into tonight’s district semi with the 19-6 Marlins, who twice beat the Tornadoes this season by run-rule.

